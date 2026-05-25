Three nabbed in KuGompo City after dagga worth R500,000 found on bus

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The driver of the bus, his assistant and the passenger were arrested after police seized dagga worth R500,00. Stock photo.

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Three suspects, including the driver and his assistant, were arrested in KuGompo City at the weekend after police intercepted a bus en route to Cape Town and recovered dagga worth half a million rand.

Acting on a tip-off, KuGompo Rapid Rail members carried out the arrests on Saturday. The bus was from KwaBhaca en route to Cape Town.

“Police responded quickly, as the bus was stationed on Station Street, not far from the police station,” police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala said. “They approached the driver and requested permission to search the luggage area of the bus. Permission was granted.

“During the search, police recovered a large quantity of dagga with an estimated street value of R500,000 in the luggage section. When asked about the dagga, no one claimed ownership.”

The members continued the search and allegedly found one passenger in possession of a backpack containing another large quantity of dagga.

The driver of the bus, his assistant, and the passenger were arrested. The suspects — aged 33, 42 and 50 — are due to appear in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Monday on charges of possession of dagga and dealing in dagga.

Mqala said the bus will be booked as evidence as it was used in the commission of a crime.

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