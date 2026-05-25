Tshwane residents urged to vaccinate against flu

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The City of Tshwane has urged residents to prioritise flu vaccination as winter illnesses put pressure on public healthcare facilities.

The City of Tshwane has urged residents to prioritise flu vaccination as winter illnesses put pressure on public healthcare facilities.

MMC for health Tshegofatso Mashabela said on Monday the city’s health department was intensifying efforts to encourage residents to vaccinate against seasonal influenza to reduce infections and ease overcrowding at clinics.

“The flu vaccine is not only about protecting yourself, but also about protecting the broader healthcare system and ensuring that clinics are able to effectively assist patients in need.

“We encourage residents to vaccinate early, continue observing good hygiene practices and take advantage of the free flu vaccines available at our municipal healthcare facilities,” said Mashabela.

As temperatures continue to drop, public clinics have seen an increase in flu-related illnesses, placing additional strain on healthcare workers, medical resources and service delivery.

Mashabela said vaccination remained one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and protect vulnerable groups.

Residents considered most vulnerable include elderly people, pregnant women, healthcare workers, people living with HIV and Aids and those with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and respiratory conditions.

The MMC encouraged region 4 residents who work or attend school to make use of the extended operating hours at the Olivehoutbosch clinic to receive vaccinations at a more convenient time.

TimesLIVE