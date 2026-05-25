Two women raped, robbed after accepting lift from stranger in Limpopo

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Limpopo police are hunting for a suspect after two women were raped and robbed after accepting a lift. Stock photo.

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a suspect after two young women were allegedly raped and robbed at gunpoint after accepting a lift.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Ramaroka village.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said an 18-year-old woman in Kheshokholwe village accepted a lift from a man driving a silver Toyota Avanza. The driver allegedly told her he was travelling towards Mohlabaneng village.

At the Mokwakwaila four-way stop, a second female, who was also travelling to Mohlabaneng, got into the vehicle.

Ledwaba said the suspect drove towards Ramaroka Cross, near the Voltania Solar Plant, where he stopped, claiming he needed to relieve himself.

“When he returned, one of the victims asked him to stop after noticing a vehicle belonging to a family member on the main road”, Ledwaba said.

The situation allegedly turned violent when the suspect produced a firearm and threatened both women.

Police said he ordered one of the victims to lie on the ground and warned he would shoot her if she made any noise. He then allegedly threatened the other victim with a sharp object before sexually assaulting her.

The second victim was also allegedly raped afterwards.

After the attacks, the suspect allegedly stole two cellphones and fled the scene in the silver Toyota Avanza, the registration number of which is unknown.

The victims later obtained help from a passing motorist and reported the matter to police.

Bolobedu police are investigating two counts of rape and armed robbery.

TimesLIVE