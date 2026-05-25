WATCH | Mogotsi provided state with unverifiable address, court hears

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Self-proclaimed police agent Brown Mogotsi provided the state with an unverifiable address, the state revealed on Monday.

Prosecutor advocate Thami Mpekana told the Johannesburg magistrate’s court the address Mogotsi provided could not be confirmed.

Mpekana said they were opposing bail and read the investigating officer’s affidavit into the record.

“A residential address was provided to me via WhatsApp by Mogotsi’s lawyers [last week]. It was a PDF document. The address is in Mmabatho [North West]. I visited the address to verify the address, and the address could not be found.

“At the address, I found Thandiwe, and I enquired [about Mogotsi], and she told me the applicant does not reside at the address,” read the affidavit.

Mpekana told the court about challenges the investigating officer faced when he approached Mogotsi for a warning statement a day before his appearance at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

“I phoned the applicant on several [occasions] without success, and I sent him messages to contact me,” the investigating officer said in the affidavit.

Mpekana said the investigating officer concluded that Mogotsi also provided a false address to the authorities when he was sought in 2007.

“It is clear that [he] is likely to abscond and not stand trial,” said Mpekana.

Mogotsi is charged with perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a public space.

Self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent Brown Mogotsi is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court today for a formal application.



Mogotsi is charged with perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and… pic.twitter.com/ELsMdXKcpc — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 25, 2026

He was arrested about two weeks ago for the November 2025 incident in which Mogotsi claimed unknown gunmen ambushed him while he was driving a red Chevrolet in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

At the time Mogotsi alleged that attackers travelling in a white bakkie opened fire on his vehicle, with police later recovering about 11 bullet casings from the scene.

During his bail application Mogotsi maintained that he was attacked and he was a victim of an assassination attempt.

“I opened a case of attempted murder, as I am a victim of an attempted murder. I therefore deny allegations that I staged the assassination attempt; such allegations are unfounded,” he said through his lawyer William Sekatja.

Mogotsi said he was not a flight risk, is self-employed and has a mini-business establishment that employs 13 people.

“I don’t have assets outside the borders of South Africa. I submit that I am not a flight risk,” he told the court.

The bail hearing continues.

Sowetan