ANCYL faces R500k legal fee battle with long-time attorneys

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A law firm has accused the ANCYL of acting disingenuously by allegedly giving repeated undertakings to pay without following through.

The relationship between the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and its long-time attorneys appears to be unravelling after the law firm dragged the organisation to court over claims it failed to pay more than half-a-million rand for legal services rendered.

Ntanga Nkuhlu Incorporated has filed an application in the Johannesburg high court seeking payment of R519,100 from the ANCYL, accusing the organisation of repeatedly promising to settle the debt but allegedly failing to honour its undertakings.

The latest legal battle adds to a growing list of financial disputes that have plagued ANC and ANCYL structures over the years, with both organisations repeatedly facing allegations of unpaid service providers, staff salary disputes and mounting debt.

The ANC itself has in recent years publicly acknowledged severe financial strain, including struggles to pay employees, service providers and creditors following declining donor funding and poor electoral performance.

The dispute stems from legal work allegedly performed for the ANCYL in a long-running civil matter involving the company Petrus Hendrik Jan, trading as Potchefstroom Spar, and the Economic Freedom Fighters and others.

According to a founding affidavit deposed by attorney Mongezi Ntanga on May 18, the firm was appointed by the youth league in 2023 and continued rendering legal services until 2025.

The ANCYL has made several promises to pay and still failed to do so. — Affidavit deposed by attorney Mongezi Ntanga

Ntanga told the court his firm initially issued invoices amounting to R148,000 before later revising the bill to include counsel’s fees and additional legal work allegedly carried out over the two-year period. The revised amount later escalated to R519,100.

Court papers paint a picture of mounting frustration within the law firm, with Ntanga accusing the youth league of making repeated promises to pay while allegedly failing to follow through.

“The ANCYL has made several promises to pay and still failed to do so,” Ntanga stated in the affidavit.

He further claimed the situation strained relations between attorneys and counsel briefed in the matter, saying the firm was placed in the uncomfortable position of having to appoint advocates despite allegedly not being paid by its client.

Attached to the application are invoices, emails and screenshots of WhatsApp conversations allegedly exchanged between the law firm and ANCYL representatives regarding payment arrangements. One screenshot included in the papers appears to show a conversation in which a person identified as Billy Malatji says there would be a follow-up with the province after a promise to pay.

The attorneys also attached a February 2026 letter of demand addressed to the youth league, giving the organisation seven days to settle an invoice of R742,700 at the time, failing which legal proceedings would be instituted.

According to the affidavit, the legal fees relate to a broad range of litigation work allegedly undertaken on behalf of the ANCYL, including drafting pleadings, attending pre-trial conferences, preparing discovery affidavits, mediation work and briefing counsel.

Invoices attached to the court papers also reflect advocate fees billed separately, including amounts exceeding R200,000 for trial preparation and appearances.

Ntanga argued that despite attempts to resolve the dispute outside court, the youth league’s alleged failure to settle the debt left the firm with no option but to seek judicial intervention.

“It is apparent that the ANCYL has been afforded multiple opportunities to try and have this matter settled,” the affidavit reads.

The law firm further accused the ANCYL of acting disingenuously by allegedly giving repeated undertakings to pay without following through.

The application seeks payment of the R519,100 allegedly owed, interest at a rate of 10.25% from the date of demand to the date of final payment, as well as legal costs.

It remains unclear whether the ANCYL intends opposing the application.