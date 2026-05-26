Chomee makes a return with new single for the World Cup

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Singer Chomee has released a new single ahead of this year's Fifa World Cup.

Story audio is generated using AI

Music icon and Queen of Dance, Chomee, has made an unexpected return to the music scene with her new single, Tjovitjo (Bafana Is Back), just in time for this year’s World Cup.

“This is more than just a football song. It’s about the vibe, the people, the culture and the pride we feel when we stand behind our national team. I wanted to create something that feels proudly South African and brings people together again,” Chomee told TshisaLIVE.

Accompanying the release is a music video featuring Chomee’s signature dance energy, vibrant choreography and powerful visual storytelling inspired by South African football culture.

The video showcases choreographed dancers, energetic crowd scenes and emotionally charged football-inspired moments that reconnect audiences with the unforgettable atmosphere and unity experienced during the 2010 football era in South Africa.

“Tjovitjo is about the people, the energy and the feeling football brings to South Africans. From the kasi to the stadium, this is our sound, our vibe and our moment.”

“This moment feels like a homecoming for me. I’ve been away, growing and evolving, but coming back with Tjovotso feels powerful. It’s not just a return to music, it’s a return to the heartbeat of the people, to the energy of the streets and the love South Africans have always shown me.”

Chomee is dominating trends lists again with her return, with many weighing in on her use of AI for both the song and her related video.

Arthur Mafokate and Chomee have released their new 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem in support of Bafana Bafana, titled “Tjovitjo.” pic.twitter.com/B5RTLGl0sM — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) May 22, 2026

video looks like it was short in 2006 though pic.twitter.com/1VLAFVTseJ — ciz (@ciz_thecreature) May 21, 2026

I can already hear the crowd chanting it after a goal 🇿🇦🔥 #TjovitjoBafanaBafana #ChomeeBafanaSong — D. (@Lush_Beauty1) May 21, 2026

Nice 👌🏽 — 👑Coco Master 🇿🇦 (@Dbanj25) May 21, 2026

TimesLIVE