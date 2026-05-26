Church Square goes yellow as Sundowns celebrate second CAF title

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Mamelodi Sundowns had earlier taken to the streets of Pretoria on a Champions League trophy tour which ended at Church Square.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC on Tuesday hosted a celebratory second-star (trophy) parade at Pretoria’s Church Square to celebrate their recent Confederation of African Football (CAF) championship win.

Faith Mkhabela, who identifies herself as the No 1 fan of the club, made her way to Church Square and eagerly awaited the arrival of the team that was visiting different parts of the city, including their home base, Mamelodi.

“We are excited to be meeting the team today; the champions of Africa who will be parading through Church Square. The trophy means a lot to us as we are now two-time champions, 2016 and 2026. We are really happy,” said Mkhabela

Mkhabela, proudly wearing her team’s T-shirt, said she could not wait to buy her new soccer jersey, with two stars on it.

Sundowns fans and residents of Tshwane came out in their numbers to turn Church Square yellow with their soccer jerseys and the mood was jovial with a big stage ready to welcome the heroes.

Wayne Selopyane, a resident of Tshwane and a fan of Sundowns, described the mood as exciting. He said the trophy meant a lot to the fans.

The team later presented the trophy to Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya.

TimesLIVE