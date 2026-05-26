Dazed otter found lying on beachfront netted by wildlife rescue specialist

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A Cape clawless otter was lying motionless in the vegetation next to the walkway on the Hobie Beach side of Something Good restaurant.

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A Cape clawless otter is being treated at a Gqeberha vet after she was found lying in the vegetation next to the coastal walkway in Summerstrand, near the Something Good restaurant.

Wildlife rescue specialist Arnold Slabbert said on Tuesday the otter, a mature female, might have received a blow to the head from an angler if she had been stealing fish.

“She’s not old and she’s in great condition, but according to the vet who has just checked her, there’s a neurological issue.

“She’s going to be kept in quarantine now and monitored for rabies but we’re hoping it’s not that because of the good shape she’s otherwise in and good teeth, which are both signs of a healthy animal.

“I think it’s possible she was stealing fish and got hit last night by an angry fisherman, and that it will just take some time and she will recover.”

He said the incident followed multiple recent sightings of otters in the same area, next to the Avalanche surf spot.

The Cape clawless otter lives throughout sub-Saharan Africa, both along the coast and far inland along rivers and streams. But it is designated ‘near threatened’ due to shrinking habitat, pollution and human conflict

“Happy Valley nearby has always been a paradise for otters, which feed on the crabs in the Shark River. My guess is they are being driven out of there by the sewage pollution and that’s why we’re seeing them more often on the beach.”

The otter was found early Tuesday by Tim Shaw and passed on to beachcomber, dog walker and sea conditions guru Johan Fourie, who sent an alert via the open water swimming groups.

In no time, the message was forwarded by swimmer and Wildlife & Environment Society provincial chair Dr Gary Koekemoer to Bayworld stranding co-ordinator Dr Greg Hofmeyr, who in turn contacted Slabbert.

The otter was lying motionless in the embankment vegetation when he arrived. But once Slabbert tried to bundle her into a net, she displayed some classic otter roly-poly manoeuvres to try escape. Once bagged she seemed to relax, and she was quickly lifted into a crate and then into Slabbert’s bakkie.

The Cape clawless otter lives throughout sub-Saharan Africa, both along the coast and far inland along rivers and streams. But it is designated “near threatened” due to shrinking habitat, pollution and human conflict.

The trigger for a marine rabies issue in SA occurred in the 1950s when rabid dogs crossed over the border from Angola and attacked jackal, which in turn transferred the disease when they went marauding among coastal seal colonies, as they had always done.

We don’t have many seals in the sea off Summerstrand and there certainly has been no sign of a rabid one, so chances of this otter having been bitten by such an animal are slim. However, we will be keeping close tabs on the otter’s recovery — Dr Greg Hofmeyr, Bayworld stranding co-ordinator

Over the decades, the disease spread through seal populations down the sparsely inhabited Northern Cape coast and then, in the past four years, along the Western Cape coast.

In the Eastern Cape, the third confirmed incidence of a rabid seal was reported in February from Cannon Rocks.

Hofmeyr said on Tuesday early indications were that the otter did not have rabies.

“We don’t have many seals in the sea off Summerstrand and there certainly has been no sign of a rabid one, so chances of this otter having been bitten by such an animal are slim. However, we will be keeping close tabs on the otter’s recovery.”

He said anyone who came across a seal or any other stranded marine animal should call the Bayworld-based stranding network on 071-724-2122.

“While you’re waiting for us to arrive, please don’t approach the animal — and also please control any dogs that might be with you.”

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