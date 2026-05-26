Dirco’s Chrispin Phiri slams ‘cyberbullying’ after immigration remarks

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International relations and co-operation department (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri has pushed back against “cyberbullying” attacks after facing severe backlash over his recent statements regarding South Africa’s immigration crisis.

In a recent interview with the SABC, Phiri cautioned South Africans against vigilantism during anti-illegal immigrant protests.

While acknowledging that immigration is a genuine issue the country must address, he said citizens should not take matters into their own hands.

“The idea of individuals single-handedly taking this into their own hands must be condemned,” Phiri said. “We must ensure the state maintains the mantle to deal with these issues.”

He further argued that some South Africans contribute to the immigration crisis by renting out rooms or homes to foreigners without verifying their background or legal status.

“We have a role to play as citizens to ensure that, as we interact with anyone around us, we fully understand how they got here and where they come from,” Phiri said. “But we must not go so far as to harass them or criminalise them by virtue of their nationality, or even their inability to speak local languages.”

His comments sparked public outrage, with many online users criticising him for unfairly framing citizens as the primary instigators of the crisis, with some demanding he provide proof of the alleged harassment. Others shifted the blame back to state border controls, arguing that the government has failed to secure the country’s borders and properly manage illegal immigration. Meanwhile, some users used the moment to attack Phiri’s own heritage and roots.

Despite the mounting backlash, Phiri doubled down on X, maintaining that lawlessness cannot be tolerated when addressing illegal migration.

“No amount of cyberbullying will change the facts,” Phiri posted. “Irregular migration cannot be addressed by vigilantism. Law enforcement must address all matters of criminality, including the abuse of immigration laws.”

While acknowledging that migration must happen strictly within the confines of the law, he warned against dehumanising others.

“Dehumanising people does not address any problem, let alone immigration challenges. Structural economic issues will not be addressed by targeting foreign nationals.

“The history of South Africa cannot be told without understanding migration, from the Mfecane/Difaqane up to the dictates of colonial settlers.”

As the debate intensified, social media users questioned Phiri’s nationality, digging up old tweets where he discussed his Malawian lineage on his father’s side.

In a 2022 X post, Phiri openly detailed his background, saying he was born in South Africa to a mother from Limpopo and a naturalised South African father who emigrated from Malawi.

“One thing I’ll never be apologetic about is my Malawian heritage,” Phiri wrote at the time. “My father became a naturalised citizen, [and] my mother is from Limpopo, Tzaneen Nkowankowa. I have met many people who are born in the RSA with ‘typical’ South African surnames but have a heritage in Sadc [Southern African Development Community] states and beyond.”

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