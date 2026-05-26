Jay rolled across Africa and Jerome made sure he reached Cape Town safely from Joburg

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Jerome Joel drove at 15km per hour just to make sure that Jason Vanporppal was safe on the road while he was skateboarding to Cape Town

After 106 days on the road, thousands of kilometres on a skateboard, and countless falls, sicknesses and storms, Jay (Jason) Vanporppal finally rolled into Cape Town on Monday to a hero’s welcome from cheering fans, skaters and supporters at the City Bowl Skate Park.

The 26-year-old adventurer from Los Angeles, California, started his daring journey in Uganda on February 8 with one goal, to skateboard across Africa and reach Cape Town before the end of May.

But behind the viral videos and growing international attention was another man quietly making sure the journey stayed alive.

For the past 15 days, Jerome Joel, 44, drove behind Vanporppal from Johannesburg to Cape Town at an average speed of 15km/h, acting as his support system, photographer, laundry assistant, motivator and protector.

“I wanted to remain behind the scenes,” joked Joel as fans queued to take pictures with him alongside Vanporppal.

Joel told the Sunday Times that he first connected with Vanporppal after seeing an emotional video he had posted about two of his friends being denied entry into South Africa due to visa issues.

“My boss, Lisa (Ashton) from Winnie Mabaso Foundation, said we should chip in and assist Jay,” said Joel.

“It was never about us, but about making sure he was safe along the way. She gave me her car and made sure we never ran out of petrol.”

He said it was a smooth journey with no major challenges. The only difficult part was around Three Sisters when it was raining.

He said strangers across South Africa opened their homes and hearts to the pair.

“Everywhere we went, people showed us love and even offered accommodation.”

Joel admitted his family initially became concerned as the days on the road stretched on.

“My family knows the kind of person I am, but as the journey continued, they started worrying. I kept checking in and video calling them so they could see I was fine,” he said.

Jason Vanporppal had his hands full signing autographs in Cape Town (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

When Vanporppal finally arrived in Cape Town, he was still wearing the same faded black jeans he had on on the first day of the journey in Uganda.

Surrounded by excited supporters, he signed autographs, posed for photographs and received gifts from sponsors and fans.

“After more than 5,000km of skateboarding across Africa, I have finally made it to Cape Town,” he said.

“I am in awe of the love I received along the way, especially here in South Africa.”

Despite the gruelling journey, Vanporppal said he still felt surprisingly strong.

“Honestly, it feels like a normal workout day,” he laughed.

He described South Africa as one of the highlights of the trip.

“I was really surprised by the reception here because throughout the journey, there were a lot of ups and downs in different countries.”

The road, however, was far from easy.

“I fell down many times. I busted open my hip and my elbows. I also got a stomach virus and spent a lot of time throwing up. That was definitely the worst part of the trip, but I made it safely, and I’m fine,” he said.

Jay Vanporppal spent months skateboarding across Africa from Uganda and has reached Cape Town. (Jay Vanporppal)

Among the crowd welcoming him was Gugulethu resident Gail Somhlahlo, 45, who brought her daughter to meet the skater.

“I love Jason, and I support what he has done,” she said.

“He is such an inspiration to our children. In townships like Gugulethu, we do not have enough playgrounds, and many children no longer play sports, which contributes to problems like drugs. At least if we had more skating parks, it could help keep children off the streets,” she said.

Malcom Knight from Uganda said he had followed Vanporppal’s journey from the very beginning.

“I have been following him from day one and I am truly impressed by what he has done,” he said.

“This is for every child in Africa.”

Though exhausted, Vanporppal said his mission is far from over.

He plans to return home to spend time with family before focusing on building skate parks and raising money for children.

“I’m going to go back home, spend time with my family and sort a few things out,” he said.

“After that, I might do another journey. But for now, my main goal is to focus on the skate park project and continue raising money for kids. I love doing journeys like this because they create impact,” he said.