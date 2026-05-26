Judgment reserved in suspended cop Fannie Nkosi’s bail appeal

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The Pretoria high court has reserved judgment in the bail appeal of suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

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The Pretoria high court has reserved judgment in the bail appeal of suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who faces a sheet of criminal charges after a raid on his home.

​Nkosi is appealing to the high court after a Pretoria North magistrate denied him bail on April 22.

​The Madlanga commission’s special investigation task force arrested Nkosi after raiding his Pretoria North home on April 2. During the raid, authorities uncovered several highly compromising items hidden in his home, including firearms, ammunition and cash.

The state has levelled a long list of charges against him, including unlawful possession of explosives, ammunition, theft, money laundering, and failure to safeguard firearms and ammunition.

​Nkosi’s counsel, advocate Hendrik Potgieter, argued that the magistrate made mistakes in both fact and law.

He insisted that his client was not a flight risk or a threat to the police investigation.

​Potgieter argued that the lower court relied too heavily on guesswork and assumptions that should only be dealt with during the actual criminal trial.

​“Even when considering the evidence presented, the court must evaluate it within the established legal parameters of a bail application,” Potgieter argued.

​Potgieter also countered the state’s claims regarding large sums of money found at Nkosi’s home, stating that “the mere possession of cash is not inherently criminal” and that the state had failed to prove the money came from a crime.

Potgieter maintained that the state was relying on “mere possibilities rather than probabilities” of future bad behavior, which fell short of constitutional standards.

​Prosecutor Trott Mphahlele laid out a detailed and damaging case against the suspended sergeant, arguing that Nkosi had a history of using his police position to hide evidence, steal state property and protect violent criminals.

​“In 2015, a car hijacking docket from the Sinoville police station went missing after being assigned to Nkosi. When questioned by a superior officer, Nkosi denied knowing where it was, forcing the police to close the case as undetected in 2018.”

Mphahlele said during the raid on April 2, investigators found the missing docket hidden in Nkosi’s house.

The state argued this “demonstrates a clear pattern of obstruction”.

Mphahlele said Nkosi allegedly kept crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and suspect fingerprints, hidden in his personal possession for 10 years in a separate case in 2013.

“By law, suspect fingerprints must be sent to the local criminal record centre within three days. Nkosi withheld them, the case was shut down,” Mphahlele argued.

​The state also presented evidence regarding a violent cash-in-transit robbery syndicate.

“In 2022, three suspects were arrested in Musina with illegal firearms, which ballistics later matched to weapons stolen from robbed security guards and a police officer.”

​Mphahlele revealed that Nkosi used his seniority to muscle his way into the station and force local police to hand the firearm docket over to his unit, intentionally separating it from the main robbery case.

Nkosi then copied the files, hid them at his home, and completely buried the evidence that linked the suspects to the broader crimes, Mphahlele told the court.

“​When Nkosi was suspended, he returned 72 bullets instead of his standard issue of 60. However, during the raid, investigators found extra R5 rifle ammunition hidden at his house matching a rifle he had already turned in."

The state argued he had ample opportunity to return all state property but chose to secretly keep the ammunition.

The state also took aim at Nkosi’s financial status.

Nkosi claimed in his paperwork that he was a man of modest means living on a police salary of R16,000 with no outside business interests, but the state revealed he had access to huge amounts of unexplained cash.

“The appellant has no registered cash-generating businesses; the state submits his funds are entirely cash-based and linked to criminal networks.”

​The state concluded that because Nkosi’s wife is a member of the Tshwane metropolitan police department, the household was financially stable and denying him bail would not cause his family to starve.

​Judge Papi Mosopa questioned if the bail court faced a complex task in sorting through these facts.

​The state pointed out Nkosi offered only “bare denials” in the face of overwhelming photographic and physical evidence.

The prosecution said a bail hearing did not require absolute proof that a suspect had interfered with witnesses but rather that it must suggest the likelihood that the suspect would do so in the future given their specialised police training and access.

​Mosopa reserved judgment and will notify both legal teams when judgment is ready.

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