Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate their second CAF trophy win

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso holds the Caf Champions League trophy as the team's parade and trophy tour reaches the Church Square in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Pretoria Central Church Square erupted on Tuesday when Mamelodi Sundowns hosted a celebratory parade for winning the Confederation of African Football Champions League for a second time.

After a long await by the fans, the team finally arrived on top of an open yellow bus proudly displaying their trophy.

Mamelodi Sundowns fans flocked to Pretoria Church Square on Tuesday to celebrate their team's second CAF trophy. (Thapelo Morebudi)

The team then ascended the stage to present their trophy and talk to the fans.

Tshwane City mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya expressed how proud she was of the team and how proud she was that they were from the city of Tshwane. “On behalf of the leadership of Tshwane, we are so proud that the talent that is showcased on our African continent comes from Tshwane, Tshwane ya Mamelodi.”

The mayor also congratulated the team and encouraged the team to defend their title in the next season.

Church Square was brightly filled with fans wearing yellow Mamelodi Sundowns jerseys and waving yellow flags.

“Thank you for supporting us last season. It has been a difficult season. We now know how to win, and we will win it next season,” said Steve Kompela, Sundowns’ assistant coach who was part of the parade.

The players expressed their gratitude to the fans for their support and vowed to deliver more trophies.

TimesLIVE