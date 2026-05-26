Ministers address challenges linked to illegal immigration

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Members of the JCPS cluster at the Union Buildings on Monday.

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has convened a meeting to address the growing protests over immigration and illegal foreigners in South Africa.

Kubayi convened the meeting at the Union Buidlings on Monday as co-chairperson of the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster. It was attended by ministers, political parties and organisations involved in matters related to undocumented foreign nationals.

Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza addressed the challenges linked to illegal immigration in South Africa.

“We know the challenges that this issue brings, it brings elicit goods (and) trafficking of people,” Nzuza told reporters.

Nzuza said to deal with this issue there must be tightening of border controls and inspections to ensure illegal people are deported back to their countries of origin.

Kubayi said it was important that marches are peaceful because the right to march is protected by the constitution. She said interventions must be carried out within the confines of the law and warned against vigilante actions by members of the public.

Addressing the broader challenges of illegal immigration and social cohesion, Kubayi said the JCPS cluster is expected to convene on June 11 when deputy ministers will present their initial reports outlining areas visited, findings identified and interventions to be implemented.

TimesLIVE