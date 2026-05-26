Mkhwebane Foundation calls for probe into Durban immigration operation

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Questions regarding procedure have been raised after foreigners were taken to the department of home affairs offices in Durban for the verification of documents permitting them to stay in SA.

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The Busisiwe Mkhwebane Foundation has called on the police to conduct a criminal investigation into alleged irregularities and potential unlawful conduct during a recent immigration verification operation in Durban.

The foundation told TimesLIVE it had opened a case at the Umbilo police station on Tuesday against Durban mayor Cyril Xaba, as well as the officials who claimed to have verified the immigration status of foreigners camping at the Durban Central police station.

Last week, Durban authorities, including the SAPS and the department of home affairs, conducted a mass immigration verification operation following anti-illegal immigrant protests by locals and the civic group, the March and March Movement. As tensions flared, hundreds of foreigners sought refuge at the Durban Central police station and the Diakonia Refugee Centre.

During one of the verification processes overseen by Xaba, only a few individuals were found to be undocumented. However, the foundation noted that the timeframe used to process between 300 and 400 foreigners was suspiciously short, given that only one or two individuals were allegedly found to be undocumented.

“The foundation believes these claims raise serious and reasonable suspicions requiring immediate criminal investigation,” the foundation said.

“The scale, speed, and statistical improbability of the reported verification process has generated substantial public concern regarding the truthfulness of the statements made and the legality of the operation itself.”

The foundation highlighted that thoroughly verifying an individual’s immigration status is a complex process requiring multiple stages, including interviews, biometric capture and database authentication.

“Given the number of individuals reportedly processed, the foundation questions whether such procedures could realistically and lawfully have been completed within the timeframe claimed.”

The foundation further warned that if officials intentionally misrepresented the operation’s outcome or failed to lawfully enforce immigration legislation, it would severely undermine the integrity of SA’s law enforcement institutions.

As part of the police probe, the foundation has requested a review of the full operational plan, the identities of the officials involved, and the specific verification tools used during the process. It also urged authorities to preserve critical evidence, including operational logs and CCTV footage.

“The South African public deserves transparency, accountability, and the lawful enforcement of immigration laws. No public institution or official should be above scrutiny where credible concerns of misconduct arise,” the foundation stated.

TimesLIVE