Mother, uncle and two men in court over alleged rape of 6-year-old Pretoria girl

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A Pretoria mother is accused of washing evidence after the alleged rape of her six-year-old daughter. Stock photo.

A mother, her brother and two men, aged 41 and 43, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Booysens, Pretoria.

The mother, 33, and the two men face two counts of rape, while the mother also faces charges of failing to report a sexual offence against a child and defeating the ends of justice.

The uncle, 27, has been charged with sexual assault.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the alleged rape took place between May 8 and 10 after the mother allegedly left her daughter with two men at their residence while she went to a nearby tavern.

Mahanjana said “the two men allegedly took the child to the kitchen, where they forced her to perform oral sex before taking her to a bathroom, where they allegedly undressed and raped her”.

Instead of seeking medical assistance or reporting the matter, the mother allegedly bathed the child, washed her blood-stained underwear and went to sleep

The child informed her mother about the incident when she returned home. However, instead of seeking medical assistance or reporting the matter, the mother allegedly bathed the child, washed her blood-stained underwear and went to sleep.

On May 11 the girl’s father collected her and she disclosed the rape to him and his partner, who immediately reported the matter to the police.

During the arrest of the mother and the two men on Thursday last week, the child made a further disclosure, claiming her uncle had previously touched her inappropriately, leading to his arrest.

All four suspects were subsequently arrested.

The matter has been postponed to June 1 for bail investigation.

TimesLIVE