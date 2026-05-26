Motsoaledi, Godongwana to inspect progress on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital repairs

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Health and finance ministers will have an inspection visit at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Parktown. File photo. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi and finance minister Enoch Godongwana are set to conduct a site visit to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to assess progress made on repairs to sections of the hospital damaged by a devastating fire in 2021.

The visit follows a damning report by the public protector into maladministration linked to the fire which destroyed parts of the health facility in April 2021.

The report found that delays in repairing the affected sections of the hospital were largely caused by underspending and poor project management, contributing to prolonged disruptions in health-care services.

The two ministers are expected to assess the current state of the repairs and engage stakeholders on solutions to prevent any further delays in restoring the facility.

In a media statement, department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the visit comes in response to findings made in the public protector’s investigation. “This follows the public protector’s investigation report findings into delays repairing the affected section of the hospital after the April 2021 fire, which found systemic failures, maladministration and budget underspending that caused and prolonged the repairs,” said Mohale.

Mohale said the ministers would also meet with key government stakeholders, including Panyaza Lesufi, as well as Gauteng MECs responsible for health and infrastructure.

“The two ministers will meet numerous stakeholders, including Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, provincial MECs responsible for infrastructure and health at the facility, to discuss the way forward to address all issues raised in the report as part of efforts to improve access to essential healthcare at the facility,” he said.

The hospital, one of Gauteng’s largest academic and referral health institutions, has faced ongoing operational challenges since the fire, with several services affected while repairs continue.

TimesLIVE