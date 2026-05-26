POLL | Is the government doing enough to manage rising immigration protests?

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The justice, crime prevention and security ministers convened an urgent meeting to discuss protests on immigration and illegal foreigners in the country.

South Africa’s justice, crime prevention and security cluster is under increasing scrutiny amid growing tensions around illegal immigration and related community protests.

Demonstrations against illegal immigration have flared up in parts of the country, with government ministers stepping in to address the issues linked to undocumented migration and public safety.

Authorities have defended engagements with protest leaders and law enforcement operations, while critics argue the state failed to act proactively before tensions escalated.