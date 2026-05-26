South Africa

Tavern owner arrested after patron killed over alleged liquor debt

Victim allegedly beaten after being taken from home over unpaid tab

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

The National Liquor Traders Council and the Liquor Traders Association of SA have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Stock photo.
The man was allegedly assaulted inside the tavern. Stock photo. (123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks)

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 30-year-old tavern owner in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man over an alleged liquor debt.

The man was allegedly assaulted inside the tavern in Lower Ngxaxha, Sulenkama, Qumbu, at about 9.30am on Monday.

“It is alleged the tavern owner fetched the victim from his home and assaulted him inside the tavern, including slamming him against a wall, over an unpaid liquor debt,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

“Police were summoned to the crime scene after the victim lost consciousness. He was later declared dead.”

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with murder. He is due to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

District commissioner Brig Vukile Ntuli said he was shocked by the incident.

“It is a very sad situation that someone had to die for allegedly owing money,” Ntuli said. “Police must leave no stone unturned in bringing a watertight case before court so justice can be served.”

Ntuli extended his condolences to the deceased’s family and friends.

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