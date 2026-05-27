Eight years in jail for cruel poachers of pregnant pangolin

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A Temminck's pangolin endured prolonged starvation after being captured by poachers and died despite efforts to save her.

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Two men who were caught in a sting operation while trying to sell an endangered pangolin in the North West have each been served with an eight-year jail sentence.

The Toyota Hilux used to transport the pangolin was handed over to the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit.

The sentence is being hailed as a win against the illegal trade of “scaled anteaters”.

Ralph Tlhoriso France, 43, and Motlasi Edward Phiri, 42, were sentenced by the Molopo regional court in the North West this week.

NPA spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said the men were arrested in June 2023 at a Caltex garage on the Vryburg road during an entrapment operation. The accused pleaded guilty to possession of a pangolin without a permit.

Police took the pangolin to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital after the arrests, but the facility said the female animal died after five days despite extensive attempts to treat her.

The Temminck’s pangolin, named Naledi by the vets, was found to be severely dehydrated, starving, emaciated, and already in kidney failure on arrival at the facility.

During her examination, the vets discovered she was pregnant. “Her unborn baby was already compromised from prolonged starvation and stress.” They could not be saved.

“An entire future generation, gone forever because of greed and the illegal wildlife trade,“ the hospital said in a statement. ”This sentence sends a powerful message: wildlife crime is not a harmless offence. It causes immense suffering, destruction and loss.”

Prosecutor Benny Kalakgosi, in aggravation of sentence, told the court that pangolins were now so scarce that lawmakers are considering classifying them as critically endangered due to a significant increase in poaching.

He asked the court to protect wildlife by imposing sentences that would deter future offenders.

Kalakgosi said the accused had failed to demonstrate genuine remorse and only admitted guilt because the evidence against them was overwhelming. Magistrate Gert Pretorius agreed with the state on this assertion.

Director of public prosecutions in the North West, Rachel Makhari, welcomed the sentence. She said the NPA was committed to safeguarding biodiversity and would continue to seek prison terms for wildlife traffickers.

TimesLIVE