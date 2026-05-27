POLL | What’s your take on ANC ordering Tolashe to resign?

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Weeks after being fired from cabinet as minister of social development, the ANC has officially instructed Sisisi Tolashe to resign from her roles as a member of parliament and president of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).

Tolashe’s removal follows intense scrutiny over the “Chinese vehicles scandal” in which she failed to declare luxury SUVs donated to the ANCWL. The vehicles were instead registered to her own children.

She also faced a severe backlash for irregular departmental appointments, including installing an unqualified family connection into a high-ranking ministerial staff position.

While her total removal marks a decisive step, it has ignited a fierce debate. Supporters see it as a necessary victory for party renewal and public accountability.

However, critics argue the intervention is entirely reactive, pointing out that leadership only moved after months of investigative exposure and mounting public outrage.

For others, the sudden pressure raises questions about whether this is a genuine ethical cleanup or a tactical play to shift power dynamics within the women’s league.

TimesLIVE