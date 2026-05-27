South Africa

RECORDED | DJ Warras’s murder accused back in court

Media personality was shot dead in Joburg CBD in December 2025

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The accused in the murder of television personality and businessman Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock are back in the dock at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court Wednesday.

The celebrated media personality was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD in December 2025, in what police believe was a planned hit while he was working at a building near the Carlton Centre.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gayton McKenzie dissolves National Arts Council board

2

‘For me this is a calling’: Limpopo doctor uses own money to help poor patients get surgery

3

Two ‘pet’ crocodiles found at house in Springs

4

Court overturns order for man to pay R2,000 maintenance to former wife

5

Who will make the final cut? Broos names Bafana World Cup squad tonight

Related Articles