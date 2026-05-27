‘So many jobs at stake’ — Mzansi reacts to SABC pausing ‘Pimville’

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Unresolved contractual obligations and breaches between the SABC and Bakwena Productions have resulted in the drama series Pimville being paused.

A statement issued by the SABC on Monday said the show would temporarily be replaced by repeat episodes of season 2 of the telenovela Amalanga Awafani.

“As previously communicated publicly by the corporation, it was subsequently identified that certain approved oversight mechanisms were not implemented consistently and to the required standard. Consequently, an internal consequence management process has been initiated in accordance with applicable policies, procedures and labour law requirements. In addition, a legal process is currently underway regarding the production company, including the issuing of a notice of breach in April 2026. Any further action will be guided by ongoing contractual, legal, and governance processes,” read the statement.

“The SABC has also engaged with cast and crew representatives regarding concerns raised. The corporation remains committed to stabilising the production environment, ensuring continuity of content, protecting the interests of affected stakeholders, and exploring all appropriate operational options relating to the future of the production.”

On May 6, the SABC issued a statement saying the public broadcaster was fully up to date with payments and Bakwena Productions is in breach of contract.

Actor and co-founder of Bakwena Productions Kagiso Modupe previously spoke about the problems.

“During production things started going wrong financially. Actors and crew were not paid, suppliers were not paid. I flagged it with my partners. First, I was told to stay in my lane, and I was shut down. I continued to flag it with the channel, and I was given the impression it has been taken care of.”

Reacting to the news, X users sympathised with cast and crew and questioned what happened to the funds meant to compensate them for their hard work and dedication.

When Pimville is more than just a kasi in Soweto💔 — Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) May 25, 2026

💔💔💔😔this is sad ....this show had potential to be the most amazing show at the moment....this is a huge blow 💔💔😔 https://t.co/npsUv4XbhR — Samkelisiwe Ntuli❤ (@samke_ntuli) May 25, 2026

Yhoooo greed 💔 nakeo the storyline was growing on me ☹️ https://t.co/XYMTy0qmAy — Xolani Faken Ndlovu (@ThatXolaniGuy) May 25, 2026

So many jobs lost 😢 what a mess!!!! https://t.co/ewPiVM01D8 — Chantel Elizabeth The || (@chanty_x_nyamup) May 25, 2026

I really enjoyed Pimville.



I just hope something can be done to get it back on air again yeses all those job losses. — Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) May 25, 2026

This is really sad, strips away the livelihood of actors & crew bts💔 https://t.co/jIdvOxgCAm — #TheLegacy (@MboMahocs) May 25, 2026