South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke back in court

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TimesLIVE

Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Wednesday, with the court expected to determine his trial date.

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