90% of repatriated Ghanaians found to be undocumented: BMA

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The BMA conducted a verification process on Wednesday, during which the 300 individuals were processed at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed that 90% of the 300 Ghanaian nationals repatriated from South Africa to their home country were undocumented.

This follows an intense verification process conducted by the BMA on Wednesday, during which the 300 individuals were processed at OR Tambo International Airport prior to their departure.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said those found to be staying in South Africa illegally were provided with Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs) — a one-way, single-page document that allows a traveller to return to their country of origin.

Welcome home, our cherished citizens. pic.twitter.com/drfHnqqeAg — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) May 27, 2026

“Following an intense check-in process, the travellers proceeded to BMA immigration, where about 90% of them were found to be undocumented,” Masiapato said.

“The Ghanaian embassy subsequently had to issue them with emergency travel certificates.”

He added that most of the individuals had overstayed their welcome in South Africa by periods ranging from more than 30 days to more than a year. Consequently they were declared “undesirable” in terms of section 30 of the Immigration Act.

The mass repatriation follows a severe wave of anti-illegal immigration protests across several parts of South Africa.

Out of the initial 300 individuals, the BMA confirmed that five were refused permission to travel, leaving 295 eligible to depart.

“At the end of the processing, 295 passengers were found eligible to depart,” Masiapato said. “They then boarded a chartered flight arranged by the Ghanaian government through its high commission in Pretoria and eventually departed.”

Emotional moment as a Ghanaian woman broke down in tears after touching down at Accra International Airport. pic.twitter.com/rCgESKPTop — 𝕏 Ghana 🇬🇭 (@xghana_) May 27, 2026

Of those denied departure:

one person held a valid asylum seeker permit and could not legally leave without first formally cancelling their application for protection in South Africa.

Another passenger lacked valid documentation because they possessed an expired passport and had not been issued an Emergency Travel Certificate by the Embassy.

Additionally, a woman attempted to leave the country with two minor children believed to belong to her sister. However, she could not provide documentation proving her relationship to the children, nor did she have the required consent forms from her sister.

“These decisions are in line with the BMA’s mandate to facilitate the legitimate movement of persons and goods,” Masiapato said.

The travellers who were denied departure were handed back to the Ghanaian high commissioner for future repatriation, pending their compliance with relevant immigration requirements.

Masiapato said the decisive action underscores the BMA’s uncompromising implementation of South Africa’s legislative framework in managing the movement of people and goods in and out of the country.

The first flight carrying repatriated Ghanaians landed safely at Accra International Airport on Wednesday, where they received a warm welcome from authorities.

TimesLIVE