All you need to know about KZN’s three-day Ugu Jazz Festival

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The annual Ugu Jazz Festival is back, and as supporters count down to the three-day festival, more artists and comedians have been added to the lineup.

Organiser Siyabonga Msomi said the programme, hosted by the Ugu district municipality in partnership with Coolsounds Trading, is aimed at giving festivalgoers a full entertainment experience while also creating opportunities for local businesses and tourism growth in the region.

“We want to create more than just a music event. The idea is to build a festival that celebrates culture, entertainment and the beauty of the south coast while also contributing to the local economy. The response from artists, partners and supporters has been incredible and we are excited about what lies ahead,” said Msomi.

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

June 25: Mondli Ngcobo and Zawadi Yamungu, alongside comedians Simphiwe Shembe, Simunye Churchboy, Mondli Mzizi and Nonto R.

June 26: Nontokozo Mkhize, Mpumi Mtsweni. Sgwili, Mthokozisi Nkosi, Nkanyiso, Shongwe and Khuphuka, Jumbo and Malusi Mbokazi.

June 27: Don Laka, Siphokazi, Ernie Smith, Naledi Aphiwe, Mnqobi Yazo, Mawelele, Danya, Bongani Nkwanyana, Olefied Khetha, DJ 101, DJ Muntu Jikeleza, Fanie Dick, Tender Mavundla, DJ Mshediz and more.

WHEN AND WHERE?

June 25-27 at the Ugu Sport and Leisure Centre on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

Tickets are available at Spar, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Ticketpro from R250 for the Gala Dinner in Comedy, from R200 for the Worship Experience and from R250 for the Ugu Jazz Festival.

WHAT TIME?

On June 25-26 the show is from 6pm to midnight and on June 27 from 2pm to midnight.

TimesLIVE