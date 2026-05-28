Born for the job: SA’s 100 potato varieties are fit for purpose

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There are more than 100 potato varieties in South Africa and specific ways to cook them.

Researchers at the University of Pretoria (UP) are running rapid boiling tests on potatoes to help categorise their optimum use as a silky mash, holding their shape in a salad or as fried chips.

Spuds have a delicate balance of starch and water, scientifically known as dry matter content, UP said.

“In South Africa, we are spoilt for choice with more than 100 registered cultivars, each with its own genetic personality.

“The internal texture of a potato is scientifically determined by its dry matter content and specific gravity, which measure the total amount of solids in a potato, made up mostly of starch, compared to the amount of water inside the tuber. Specific gravity is calculated by comparing the weight of a potato in the air to its weight when submerged in water, thereby providing an objective estimate of its density.

“Generally, a higher dry matter content and high specific gravity indicate a floury (or mealy) potato, which is characterised by a high starch-to-water ratio. These tubers become light, dry and fluffy when cooked, making them ideal for creamy mashes or crispy roast potatoes. Conversely, potatoes with a high moisture content and low dry matter content/specific gravity are classified as waxy. These tubers hold their shape and structure during boiling because they contain more water and fewer solids, making them the superior choice for potato salads and stews.”

Researchers have found it’s a case of nature versus nurture.

According to Dr Carmen Muller: “A potato’s texture, whether it’s waxy, floury or somewhere in between, is influenced by its genes (the cultivar) and the environment it grew in, such as the soil type, temperature and how much irrigation it received. This is why the same cultivar grown in two different regions, such as the sandy soils of the Free State’s Sandveld or the rich red loams of Limpopo, might behave differently in your pot.”

A hero for every pocket

Dr Hennie Fisher said: “The potato is truly the people’s player. It’s the third-most-consumed crop in South Africa, enjoyed by every economic segment.

“Across all income levels, South Africans consistently spend about 7%-8% of their staple food budget on potatoes.”

Potatoes are a nutrient-dense powerhouse that’s also environmentally friendly. They provide more energy and nutrients per unit of water used than any other staple crop, such as maize or rice. They also have the lowest greenhouse gas emissions among our local staples, making them as good for the planet as they are for your wallet.

How to choose

To take the guesswork out of your grocery shop, UP and Potatoes South Africa have been perfecting a rapid boiling test to classify tubers into textural groups based on how they “crack” when cooked, so you know exactly what you’re buying.

Here’s how to use that diversity in your kitchen:

Waxy wonders: These have high moisture and low starch. They’re the tough guys of the potato world: they keep their shape when boiled and won’t fall apart in a sauce. Use them for potato salads, chunky stews or served boiled with a bit of butter added to your taste preference.

Floury favourites: These are high in starch and low in water. When cooked, they become light, dry and fluffy. Use them for the ultimate creamy mash, crispy roast potatoes or fluffy baked potatoes that soak up toppings.

The versatile all-rounders: These waxy/floury tubers are the middle ground. Use them for almost anything from perfect “slap” chips to a quick microwave snack.

UP is working with Potatoes South Africa to ensure the labels on potato bags accurately reflect the contents.

“By understanding the diversity of cultivars, we can reduce food waste, because a potato that delivers the perfect crunch or the smoothest mash is a potato that’s never thrown away,” the researchers said.

“The next time you’re in the fresh produce aisle, look for the textural class and pick the tuber that was born (and nurtured) for your specific dish.”

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