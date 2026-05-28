Marion Island scientists safely in SA after halt to supplies

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South Africa operates the scientific research station on Marion Island in the southern Indian Ocean. File picture:

The 2025/26 Marion Island overwintering team has arrived home in South Africa after enduring shortages of food and polar diesel for heating, due to the Iran conflict affecting supplies.

The annual relief voyage was meant to deliver fuel, food, equipment and personnel in April to the scientists and staff deployed to the island.

Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Willie Aucamp ordered the emergency evacuation of the 20-member team in mid-May. The SA Agulhas II relief voyage was, however, delayed by six weeks.

Aucamp welcomed the team on their arrival back in Cape Town on Wednesday. He thanked them for their patience during the past few weeks.

The mission and the voyage were affected by the unavailability of fuel products that are mixed with normal diesel and are used to create the special polar diesel required to keep the base generator running within extremely low outside temperatures that would crystalise normal diesel.

“Now that we have secured the wellbeing of our people, we will work to restart the systems at the base, undertake repairs, restock the food and fuel supplies.”

On May 9, the department disclosed the SA Agulhas II relief voyage to Marion Island had been delayed “primarily due to the global scarcity of fuel products linked to ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East”.

The vessel was originally scheduled to depart in April — a year after the team deployed.

The department offered the assurance that the island over-wintering team had not been in any risk.

“Existing polar diesel reserves on the island remain sufficient until approximately May 20 in the absence of fuel-saving measures. Food supplies across all categories remain adequate for approximately another two months.

“As part of contingency planning, Marion Island maintains reserve fuel and food provisions, including backup petrol generators and nine stocked research huts across the island to support emergency requirements if necessary.”

Aucamp said government would initiate “various interventions to mitigate against future risks during all voyages to the three South African remote scientific bases.”

The department is working to get the Marion Island base back up and running with a full team and adequate supplies within two to three weeks, the minister said. This is dependent on factors including safe weather conditions that allow helicopter operations at the base.

Aucamp said the department has secured an 18-month supply of polar diesel so that the base has a sufficient contingency of fuel.

“We are also looking into the procurement of a large fuel depot facility where this polar fuel could be stored, not only for our own use but also for the potential use of other countries that operate polar bases.

“South Africa remains committed to its Antarctic and sub-Antarctic research programme, which contributes significantly to climate science, biodiversity conservation, oceanographic research and global environmental monitoring.”

TimesLIVE