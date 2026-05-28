‘Painful periods are not normal’: Expert urges women to seek medical help

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In a 'period-friendly world' girls and women would have access to education, healthcare support, sanitary products and safe sanitation facilities without stigma, says Dr Gcinashe Nqabeni, public sector and advocacy lead at Bayer. Picture: ISTOCK

As the world marks Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28 under the theme “#PeriodFriendlyWorld”, healthcare experts are urging women and girls not to normalise severe menstrual pain and heavy bleeding.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that periods are supposed to be very painful, very heavy or disruptive to everyday life and are ‘part of being a woman’. Many women are taught to believe suffering is part of being female when symptoms such as flooding, severe pain, passing large clots, dizziness or exhaustion may signal an underlying medical issue,” public sector and advocacy lead at Bayer Dr Gcinashe Nqabeni told TimesLIVE.

Nqabeni said another misconception is that many woman believe it is normal to structure their lives around periods by missing work or avoiding social activities.

“There is confusion around what constitutes a ‘normal’ cycle. There is a range of normal but symptoms that interfere with daily life, cause weakness or anaemia or lead to missed school or work should not be dismissed as ‘normal’. Increasingly we are seeing women have normalised abnormal experiences, often delaying diagnosis and treatment,” she said.

According to PainSA, painful periods, medically known as dysmenorrhoea are extremely common, with up to 90% of adolescents and young women reporting some form of pain during menstruation.

About 30% to 40% experience pain severe enough to affect school or work attendance.

Observed annually since 2014 and co-ordinated by Wash United with support from organisations including Unicef, Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to promote menstrual health and hygiene worldwide.

In South Africa, menstrual health has increasingly become part of national discussions, with parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training recently hosting a colloquium focused on access to menstrual hygiene products.

Higher education and training deputy minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube told the colloquium work was under way to establish clear guidelines to ensure a consistent approach to sanitary dignity across post-school education and training institutions.

Committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie described the initiative as “revolutionary” and acknowledged challenges such as funding constraints. Letsie said a report from the proceedings would be sent to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza.

When menstrual health is not understood, symptoms are normalised, warning signs are missed and women often delay seeking care until the condition has significantly affected their wellbeing — Dr Gcinashe Nqabeni, public sector and advocacy lead at Bayer

The Menstrual Health Rights Bill has not yet been passed into law.

Nqabeni said stigma and silence surrounding menstruation continue to affect how women seek care.

“Many girls and women grow up with limited, inconsistent or misleading information about menstruation. Menstruation remains surrounded by stigma and silence. This leads to a culture where women are expected to endure symptoms rather than question them,” she said.

“When menstrual health is not understood, symptoms are normalised, warning signs are missed and women often delay seeking care until the condition has significantly affected their wellbeing. Elevating menstrual health education is therefore not only a healthcare imperative but also central to empowering women, improving health outcomes and supporting broader national development goals,” said Nqabeni.

Young women in particular are suffering, thinking whatever abnormal issue they are experiencing is “normal”.

“Symptoms of heavy bleeding such as changing tampons or pads frequently, passing clots and flooding or prolonged bleeding should not be dismissed and must be investigated. Having unbearable pain is not normal and should be investigated by a healthcare professional.”

Nqabeni said early menstrual health education is essential and should involve communities, schools, parents and government.

“It’s important the information is accurate, timely and age-appropriate. This provides young women with the correct language to express what is happening in their bodies. They can understand what is normal and abnormal. It reduces the stigma around normal processes of the body,” she said.

Nqabeni urged universities and colleges to improve access to sanitary products and healthcare support on campuses.

“Institutions must ensure students can access support without fear of embarrassment or judgment as stigma remains a significant barrier to open discussion and care-seeking behaviour,” she said.

Nqabeni also encouraged people to be critical of menstrual health information shared online.

“I think it’s important to look at where the information is coming from regardless of the social media platform. Social media is great for allowing people to share their personal experiences and learn from one another, but it is about balancing lived experience and scientific information.

“The comments section of most social posts is usually rife with misinformation so challenging the false information when you see it with facts can contribute to changing those narratives,” she said.

Describing what a “period-friendly world” should look like, Nqabeni said girls and women should have access to education, healthcare support, sanitary products and safe sanitation facilities without stigma.

“A period-friendly world is one where a young girl is educated about menstruation at school with those conversations reinforced at home. She knows if she experiences challenges, she can seek support at her local clinic. Importantly, where her period does not disrupt her education and where she can attend school or university with confidence,” she said.

Nqabeni urged women to seek medical help if they experience warning signs linked to menstrual health.

“If there is prolonged bleeding with passing clots and associated symptoms of anaemia such as weakness, dizziness, the feeling like your heart is beating fast and shortness of breath, they should go to their healthcare provider to be assessed,” she said.

Nqabeni emphasised that men and boys should also be included in conversations around menstruation to help reduce stigma.

“Boys and men should absolutely be part of the conversation. They have wives, partners, friends and family members who menstruate, and as members of society they play an important role in offering support and understanding.

“When menstruation is normalised and no longer seen as a taboo topic, it helps to break down stigma and fosters a more supportive and informed environment for everyone.”

TimesLIVE