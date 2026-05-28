Teenager arrested after burglary at Limpopo school

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A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a school in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the boy was arrested after he allegedly broke into Kweledi Secondary School in the Tubatse policing area in Sekhukhune district.

“The suspect was discovered by a security officer who was on duty conducting routine patrols at the school in the early hours of Wednesday, at approximately 1.30am,” Ledwaba said.

“It is alleged that the security officer heard noises coming from the staff room. Upon investigating, he found the suspect inside the building. The officer further indicated that the building had been locked, and it remains unclear how the suspect gained entry,” he said.

The guard alerted police.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Praktiseer magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE