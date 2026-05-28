‘The vision may blur, but the dream stays clear’ - DJ Answer triumphs over vision loss

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Answer Somhlahlo, popularly known as DJ Answer, is beaming with pride after designing the Bafana Bafana World Cup Squad Announcement technical production with one blurry eye while the other has gone completely blank because of Type 2 diabetes.

“What motivated this stage design was understanding the level of protocol and discipline required when designing for a presidential event. One thing that stood out to me was learning that the president does not share a podium with anyone else — it’s a matter of protocol, presence, and respect for the office,” Answer told TshisaLIVE.

“Designing the Bafana Bafana presidential send-off wasn’t just about building a stage — it was about creating a space worthy of the moment, the country, and the commander-in-chief.”

Having been in the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years, since 2007, Answer ventured into business launching his company Nobhula Events & Marketing, which has produced major shows including the Bebe Winans Tour and Fact Durban Rocks, among many others.

The Bafana Bafana presidential send-off is the first gig he’s had to do while suffering serious problems with his sight.

“Due to type 2 diabetes, my one eye is blurry, and the other has completely gone blank, but the passion, vision, and commitment to excellence never left me. The vision may blur, but the dream stays clear.

“I’m sharing this not for sympathy, but to encourage the youth and young blood to take care of their health. Being diagnosed with diabetes is not the end of the world. I’ve been living with diabetes for 10 years, and I’m still pushing, still creating, still showing up. As President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday, leadership is about standing firm during difficult moments, believing in the nation, and continuing to move forward no matter the challenges.”

TimesLIVE