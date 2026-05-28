South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni, co-accused back in court

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TimesLIVE

The case against prominent Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused, Daniel Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Sindane, is expected to be re-enrolled in the Delmas magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The matter returns to court just a week after it was struck off the roll by presiding magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni in the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court after state prosecutor Adv Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear.

TimesLIVE

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