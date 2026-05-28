What army? Tafelsig residents say gangsters still rule the streets despite SANDF deployment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Resident Lelanie Baardman says they are worried about their safety as gangsters still rule the streets.

“Our children walk on ground soaked with innocent blood, yet we were told soldiers would be deployed here.”

These were the angry words of frustrated residents of Tafelsig on the Cape Flats as Deputy President Paul Mashatile, accompanied by deputy ministers, senior police officials and military representatives, visited the area on Wednesday for an oversight visit linked to Operation Prosper.

The visit focused on assessing progress in the fight against gang violence and crime in some of the province’s most affected communities. But residents said they were far from impressed, claiming they had only seen soldiers in the area a handful of times since their deployment two months ago.

Resident Lelanie Baardman said gangsters still roam freely in the community despite the presence of law enforcement.

“Show me a time when the army came here and walked from road to road. It has been two months since they were deployed here, but they don’t make a difference,” she said.

Baardman said children in the area are unable to enjoy simple activities because of ongoing violence.

“There is a park here where children can’t even play freely because every time they see gangsters, they have to run.

“My granddaughter always says she doesn’t want to stay in this gangster paradise. By 6pm, you can’t be outside. This week, six people were shot dead here,” she said.

Residents said they were exhausted by years of promises with little visible change on the ground.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said mass murders remain one of the province’s biggest challenges.

“Remember, when we count murders, we are not counting incidents; we count bodies. So you will be counting how many people have been killed. The mass murders are the actual problem that we are sitting with,” he said.

“The unfortunate part is that somebody sees and knows something, but they are quiet.”

Mashatile said he had met with generals from the South African National Defence Force, who briefed him on operations under way in the area.

“I’m here with ministers and deputy ministers of police, members of parliament, we want to say that we want to make sure that you are safe in this place, and that’s why the police and the army are here,” he said.

“Please work with them, because it’s important that we identify the people who are selling drugs to your children and the people who have guns. They must be arrested, but the police will not know them if you don’t help identify these people.”

I’ve been driving behind these operations, and all we see are smiles and waves. There are no intelligence-driven operations taking place in this community today. — Dereleen James, Action SA MP

Mashatile said he was satisfied with the briefing he had received from police and the army, though he acknowledged more work still needed to be done.

“There are still people being killed in some parts of the Cape Flats, and we must make sure that we get these criminals arrested,” he said.

“We must not just sit in parliament. We must come out here, work with the community, and make sure the police and the army are doing their jobs. We will report to the president on what we have seen and what resources are needed to improve operations.”

He added that government leaders would continue to visit affected communities and promised better engagement with residents on future visits.

However, community members argued that identifying criminals could place their lives in danger.

Resident Wilda Michaels questioned whether reporting criminal activity to the police would make any difference.

“For instance, the police were in a house in my area where they found a lot of guns. What happened to that case?” she asked.

“So what’s the use of my telling them about the guns, the gangsterism and the drugs? What’s the use?”

ActionSA MP Dereleen James criticised the visit, saying the community had effectively been sidelined.

“It’s unfortunate that the community was bypassed. It’s not like leadership does not know what has been happening here,” she said.

“I’ve been driving behind these operations, and all we see are smiles and waves. There are no intelligence-driven operations taking place in this community today.

“If anything, since the deployment of the SANDF, there have been more killings than anything else. We haven’t heard a single success report where authorities come back to the community and tell residents how many drugs or guns were confiscated.”

James said ActionSA would hold the government accountable in parliament for promises made during the visit.

“We will definitely come back and demand tangible results,” she said.