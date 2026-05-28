When parents don’t tell doctors about traditional remedies, children suffer

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Many caregivers, especially parents of sick children, do not tell hospital staff when traditional African medicines or remedies were used and this silence can delay diagnosis and treatment or lead to dangerous drug interactions.

This is according to findings of a study done at Gauteng hospitals by a researcher from the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

For her study Dr Lindiwe Gumede interviewed 14 physicians from four selected district hospitals between November 2021 and July 2022 to establish if physicians were asking patients about the possible use of traditional medicine during the consultation.

Gumede is head of department at UJ Faculty of Health Sciences’ Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences.

In the journal article titled “Addressing communication dynamics in traditional medicine use disclosure to physicians”, Gumede’s interviews observed an absence of clear procedures encouraging patients to disclose their use of traditional medicines.

She said medical staff need to know about any type of medicine the guardian might have administered to the child, to avoid dangerous interactions between traditional and allopathic (Western) medicines.

The interviews showed cases where children suffered severe complications, including herbal intoxication and ICU admission, because doctors did not initially know what substances had been administered.

In South Africa, most guardians can be expected to use home remedies, including traditional medicine, before resorting to taking the child to a clinic or hospital.

One of the physicians in the study told Gumede about a mother who brought a very sick, dehydrated baby to the hospital. When the doctor asked the mother about the child, she just said the child got ill but was evasive about having given the child some form of medication, traditional or otherwise.

“The child was unconscious,” said the physician in the research interview.

“The child had herbal intoxication like they’ve been given an overdose of some herbal drug. That child was going to the ICU. The mother kept on denying it [use of traditional medicine]. I was upset.

“The child ended up going to ICU in [one of the big Johannesburg hospitals]. The child stayed there for a month and was discharged,” the doctor said.

The doctor said the mother came back and confessed to using traditional medicine.

“... but at that time, I could not disclose because I could see you were angry,” she had told the physician.

While the traditional healers were banned, they had to operate in hiding. Even if the family stays within walking distance of a clinic, they will try the family remedies first — Dr Lindiwe Gumede

Gumede said for a long time, traditional healers in South Africa were prohibited by law from practicing. In 1957, the apartheid-era government passed the Witchcraft Suppression Act. Sixty years later under democratic government, the Traditional Health Practitioners Act of 2007 formally established the industry.

“While the traditional healers were banned, they had to operate in hiding. Even if the family stays within walking distance of a clinic, they will try the family remedies first.

“For example, they may administer a traditional enema using lukewarm water for a baby with a high temperature,” Gumede said.

She said this could be effective and safe when done by an experienced person, usually an elder in the family.

“But it can go wrong when the required experience is not there, especially when traditional medicine is included.”

At one of the hospitals where Gumede interviewed physicians, the pre-procedure questions on forms were not specific to traditional medicine. Rather, the questions dealt with using over-the-counter medicines sold in pharmacies and supermarkets.

Gumede said at community clinics, physicians would ask “are you taking any other medication” but also would not ask specifically about traditional medications.

The researcher discovered it was necessary to ask non-direct, non-prejudiced questions.

One physician said: “If you ask the patient directly, they will not disclose unless they believe you are receptive. If I’m curious, I’ll tell the patient that most of my patients take traditional medications. So, when they know they are not the only ones using traditional medicine, they reveal it. But if I simply asked, they would not reveal.”

Several physicians interviewed also stressed the importance of creating a safe, non-judgmental environment where patients feel comfortable disclosing traditional medicine use.

Collaboration like that can go a long way to ensure better patient outcomes — Dr Lindiwe Gumede

Gumede said if information about common traditional medicines used by patients was included in the training of physicians, it would be easier to facilitate transparent cross-practice communications between physicians and traditional healers.

“Collaboration like that can go a long way to ensure better patient outcomes,” Gumede said.

TimesLIVE