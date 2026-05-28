Where does he live: Brown Mogotsi’s address dispute dominates bail hearing

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The state is challenging Brown Mogotsi's provided address as the fight over his bail intensifies.

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Businessman Brown Mogotsi and the state clashed in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday regarding his residential address details central to his bail application, as prosecutors questioned whether he has a verifiable address.

Mogotsi faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public place and defeating the ends of justice.

The dispute unfolded around conflicting address information submitted by Mogotsi and his legal team, with investigators claiming key documents did not match the physical location they visited.

Prosecutor Thami Mpekana placed a supplementary statement by the investigating officer before court, detailing a follow-up verification of Mogotsi’s address.

According to the officer, police visited a property linked to a GPS pin location supplied by Mogotsi’s legal team. At the house, they met a woman identified as Dorothy Ledwaba, who confirmed she was Mogotsi’s customary wife and produced identification.

However, the officer told the court the house number she provided, 4544, did not match the number appearing in documents filed before court.

Mpekana further testified that only “minimal clothing” belonging to Mogotsi was found at the residence and that no substantial personal belongings or documents linked to him could be produced.

They also questioned the legitimacy of a lease agreement submitted in support of Mogotsi’s bail bid. The court heard that municipal records showed the property belongs to the Mahikeng local municipality and is legally leased to another party, a detail the state argued contradicts the lease documentation handed in by the defence.

Mogotsi’s lawyers, Nthabiseng Mohomane and Makau Sekgatja, dismissed the discrepancies as technical mistakes rather than deliberate misrepresentation.

The defence argued that the difference between the addresses, 4454 and 4544, amounted to an “honest error” involving house numbers within the same area.

“The fact remains there is an address, a fixed property, and the investigating officer found it,” the defence team submitted.

The defence maintained that the presence of some of Mogotsi’s belongings at the property supported his claim that he resided there.

Mogotsi also argued that he was not a flight risk, that he was a well-known businessman and public figure whose movements were easily traceable.

The defence team pointed to his appearances before the Madlanga Commission and parliamentary processes, arguing he had consistently made himself available to public institutions.

“He is not someone capable of disappearing into anonymity,” the defence argued.

Mogotsi’s legal team further told the court that he has strong family ties in South Africa, children who depend on him, business interests requiring his supervision and no assets or relatives outside the country.

They disputed allegations that he avoided investigators or attempted to bribe the investigating officer, saying no independent evidence existed to support such claims.

On the charges themselves, the defence argued the offences did not carry sentences severe enough to motivate Mogotsi to abscond.

The state, however, maintained that the inconsistencies around his address, earlier difficulties locating him and concerns about his reliability weighed against his release on bail.

If granted bail, Mogotsi indicated he could afford R10,000, though the state proposed R100,000.

Bail judgment was reserved for next week Thursday.

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