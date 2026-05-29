Guardian handed two life terms for raping young woman under his care

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A Bloemfontein man has been sentenced to two life terms for raping a 20-year-old woman.

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A 50-year-old Bloemfontein man has been sentenced to two life terms for repeatedly raping a 20-year-old woman who lived in his home and was regarded as his daughter.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused, whose name was withheld to protect the victim, was sentenced in the Bloemfontein regional court this week.

The court heard that the woman had been living with the accused and his wife.

The first offence occurred on May 29 2024 while the wife was not at home, when the accused entered the complainant’s room at night and sexually assaulted her. She later disclosed the incident to her teacher.

The second rape incident took place on June 15 2024 while the complainant was asleep in her room next to the accused’s four-year-old child. She reported the matter to her mother the following morning. Police were alerted and the accused fled but was arrested the next day.

During sentencing, prosecutor Amoré Coetzee told the court the complainant had pre-existing trauma from previous sexual abuse and that the accused was aware of her vulnerability. The court also heard the offences had a profound psychological impact on both the complainant and the accused’s wife, who herself had a history of sexual abuse.

The court imposed two life sentences and ordered that they not run concurrently. The accused’s name will also be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The NPA welcomed the sentence.“The sentence sends a strong message that the justice system will deal harshly with those who betray positions of trust and exploit vulnerable individuals, particularly within family settings,” said Senokoatsane.

Senokoatsane said the NPA remained committed to the vigorous prosecution of gender-based violence and the protection of victims’ rights and dignity.

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