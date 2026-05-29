Hawks probe early-morning explosion at Bloemfontein Woolworths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An investigation into an alleged explosion at a Woolworths store inside the Preller Square shopping centre in Bloemfontein has been taken over by the Hawks, after emergency services were called to the scene early on Friday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Fikiswa Matoti, the store manager was alerted shortly after 3am by a security company reporting an explosion inside the store.

Matoti said the matter is being handled by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Bloemfontein.

Police explosives specialists and other roleplayers were deployed to the shopping centre as officials worked to establish what caused the blast.

Despite the scare, no injuries or major structural damage were reported.

At 10.30am on Friday, mall management said, “Preller Square confirms that an incident occurred at the Woolworths premises during the early hours of this morning. We are grateful to confirm that no injuries or major damage were reported and that the centre has officially re-opened to the public following all necessary safety assessments.”

Woolworths has been approached for comment.

An explosive device also detonated inside a Woolworths store in Menlyn, Pretoria, in the early hours of Thursday. There is as yet no clarity on the cause.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the food and clothing retailer said: “On 28 May 2026, at approximately 01:00, our Menlyn Park store was impacted by an explosion. We are relieved to confirm that no staff members were harmed.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the incident and exploring all possible causes. No further information is available at this stage.

“As a precaution, we have heightened vigilance and surveillance across our stores. The safety of our people and our customers remains our highest priority, and Woolworths is fully committed to maintaining a secure environment.”

TimesLIVE