Life terms for duo in husband’s insurance-driven murder

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A woman and her domestic worker were sentenced to life for plotting her husband's murder for insurance money. Stock photo

A woman and her domestic worker who colluded to murder a Pretoria man have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court.

Ntabiseng Tlali, 42, and Lineo Ralitsa, 39, from Boipatong, were convicted of the premeditated murder of Tlali’s husband, David Malewa Tlali.

The court found the murder appeared to have been financially motivated, particularly as Tlali received multiple insurance payouts after her husband’s death, said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Sketching the background to the murder, she said Tlali asked Ralitsa in June 2024 to find hitmen.

“Ralitsa contacted her ex-boyfriend, who assisted in sourcing two male Lesotho nationals to carry out the murder.

“On 11 August 2024, the two men arrived at Ralitsa’s residence and spent the night there. In the early hours of the following morning, Ralitsa received a call from Tlali informing her that her husband had arrived home. The two men then proceeded to the deceased’s residence, accosted him at the gate, and fatally shot him in the head before fleeing the scene.”

The two women were arrested in November. During the trial, they pleaded guilty.

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