Oscar Nyathi of Malumz on Decks gunned down outside Centurion golf estate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oscar Nyathi, of Malumz on Decks, has been shot dead.

Oscar “Baxx” Nyathi, one half of house duo Malumz on Decks, has died in a shooting incident.

The DJ was shot dead outside Blue Valley Golf Estate, in Centurion, on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said four people were driving into the estate when two unknown men appeared on bikes. “They reportedly climbed off the bikes and started shooting at the occupants of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.”

Two people were left dead and two more injured.

Police are investigating a case of murder with two counts and attempted murder with two counts.

“The driver and passenger sitting in front were declared dead while the other two sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.”

A statement shared by Ownit Muzik Events with TshisaLIVE on Friday confirmed the news.

“During this difficult time, heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, friends, colleagues, supporters, and everyone affected by this profound loss. We kindly ask that the public and media respect the family’s privacy as they navigate this painful period,” read the statement.