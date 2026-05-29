University of Cotton Fest honours Riky Rick with latest release

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The University of Cotton Fest honours Riky Rick in a new music video.

Four years since Riky Rick’s passing, the University of Cotton Fest Creative Programme (UCF) has shared a tribute to the late rapper with a new Cotton Fest Mixtape music video.

In honour of Riky Rick’s legacy, his partner Bianca established the University of Cotton Fest Creative Programme in 2022 to provide mentorship, performance opportunities and creative industry exposure for rising stars in the entertainment space.

Now, through this project, Bianca Naidoo alongside Lindsay Gray brings together emerging stars in a blend of 12 songs.

“The Cotton Fest Mixtape music video is a continuation of Riky’s dream — creating access, breaking barriers, and building a legacy that empowers the next generation. This is about giving young creatives a platform that not only showcases their talent, but validates their voice and their journey,” Bianca told TshisaLIVE.

The music video also features renowned stars with MashBeatz as the producer, and Wordz on the song Fan of Me with PEGG and Risky T RSA.

Chelsea Pitt of ByNine Agency, who conceptualised the music video, said she was intentional with every frame.

“This music video is about honouring a vision that has always been bigger than the moment. We wanted to capture the energy of discovery — that raw, unfiltered creativity that happens when young artists are given the space to be seen and heard. It’s not just a visual, it’s a living, breathing ecosystem of talent," Chelsea said.

“From styling to set design, the goal was to reflect the authenticity and diversity that defines the Cotton Fest community. This is a celebration of culture in motion — rooted in the streets, but reaching far beyond.”