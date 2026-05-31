Ze Nxumalo reveals who he actually chartered the flight for

Politically connected businessman Ze Nxumalo admitted he chartered a flight from Onyx Aviation for R3.35m that was ultimately used by former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, her husband and two friends. However, he said the flight was for a businessman called Ntokozo Xaba.
According to company registration records, Xaba became a director of XET Solutions in January 2026 before stepping down last month. It is not immediately clear what his association with the company was in July 2022.
“I was asked by Ntokozo Xaba to assist in getting a better quote for a London flight. I managed to get a quote — from my service provider and a company I work with and act as a broker for, Onyx Aviation — for R3.9m and eventually R3.35m for the Falcon EX,” Nxumalo said in a written response to the Sunday Times’ questions.
“In the end, my company charged XET R5.75m, VAT inclusive, for the flight, which he paid, and my company paid the R3.35m to Onyx.”
Nxumalo said he later found out that Mashazi and her husband had travelled to London on the jet he had chartered for Xaba.
“I cannot remember exactly when I learnt that Xaba was not going on the flight anymore, but it was definitely after I was paid and after I had paid Onyx.”
Nxumalo said he paid Onyx Aviation R3.35m and pocketed the rest as commission.
“Afterwards, I introduced Xaba to my service provider [Onyx Aviation], and he used them often directly,” he said.
Xaba did not respond to questions sent on Friday night. Neither did Mashazi.
Read the full story here.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.