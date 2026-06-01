Black Mambazo join forces with UK indie-folk band Stornoway

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UK indie-folk band Stornoway is in South Africa.

The band jetted to Durban on Friday to head into the studio with Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo for their upcoming album Beyonder.

Stornoway’s bassist and producer Oli Steadman, who was born in Johannesburg before relocating to the UK as a teengager, orchesrated the collaboration.

“Kuyilungelo lethu ukuhlangana nawe. It has been such an honour being welcomed by Mambazo, collaborating to enrich each other’s sound far beyond what I’d imagined was possible,” Oli Steadman said.

“Our two groups share a vision of a united world in which cultural and political divisions are bridged by song and celebration. Sponsored by the UK’s Music Export Growth Scheme, our visit has far exceeded expectations, creating a fresh, energised sound that I’m sure will reach many communities around the world with its message of hope and unity.”

For Oli, the Durban sessions represent a homecoming and a creative mission.

His long-standing passion for Zulu musical forms has previously informed side projects dedicated to bringing maskandi and related styles to international listeners.

While Ladysmith Black Mambazo have done many collaborations beyond borders, they said each one comes with intention.

“Music is how our cultures speak to each other without translation. When Oli and Stornoway came to us with open hearts and a deep respect for isicathamiya, we knew this was more than a recording. It is two histories meeting in song. We welcome them to Durban, to our home, and we are proud to share our voices for this song. The world needs more of this kind of unity,” Sibongiseni Shabalala said.