Cape Town nets 99 drunk drivers, 215 public transport vehicles impounded in weekend crackdown

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Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies arrested 99 motorists for driving under the influence and impounded 215 public transport vehicles during a weekend crackdown that saw authorities execute more than 800 warrants of arrest and recover stolen vehicles.

The figures are part of a broader enforcement drive across the city, which resulted in 430 arrests over the past week and thousands of fines being issued for traffic and by-law violations.

The City of Cape Town’s traffic services executed 803 warrants of arrest and impounded 215 public transport vehicles for various offences, while officers also arrested three motorists for reckless and negligent driving and four others on various charges.

According to the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, month-end celebrations often coincide with an increase in alcohol-related offences on the roads.

“As expected, drunk driving arrests increased. Getting behind the wheel while intoxicated carries severe repercussions which are often irreversible. Beyond the immediate danger of fatal crashes and potential convictions that can result in criminal records, there is also the personal emotional toll on the driver and his loved ones,” said Smith.

He said alcohol abuse was also linked to a range of other offences reported across the city.

“Two-thirds of bylaw complaints received this past week were related to noise nuisances. The message remains simple: drink responsibly, especially if you need to travel,” he said.

Smith urged residents to make alternative transport arrangements if they planned to consume alcohol.

“It is in your interest to have a designated driver, sleep over or make use of the many other options which don’t require you to get behind the wheel. This disregard for the law is why we are proceeding with amendments to the by-law to ensure consequences for repeat offenders,” he said.

Meanwhile, metro police officers attached to the Anti-Hijacking Unit recovered a stolen motorcycle during a patrol in Mfuleni on Saturday morning.

Officers were patrolling Hindle Road when they noticed a motorcycle travelling without a number plate. They stopped the rider, who allegedly acted suspiciously and was unable to produce a valid driver’s licence.

Further inspection revealed that the motorcycle’s ignition had been tampered with. A check confirmed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Manenberg.

The rider was arrested and detained at Mfuleni police station on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The motorcycle was confiscated and transported to the Stikland Vehicle Impound for further investigation.

The motorcycle was one of six stolen or recovered vehicles seized by authorities during the week.

Law enforcement efforts also resulted in 6,137 fines being issued for traffic and by-law transgressions, while law enforcement officers made 243 arrests and issued a further 16,121 fines for various offences.

The city’s Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 1,243 incidents over the weekend, including 93 assaults, 497 requests for medical assistance, 316 bylaw-related complaints, 222 of which were for noise nuisances, 37 cases of domestic violence and 36 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.

TimesLIVE