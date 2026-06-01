Child, 12, killed in Free State hunting accident

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A man alleged to have accidentally fatally shot a child while hunting game has been arrested. Stock image: 123RF/DYMTO

A man alleged to have accidentally fatally wounded a 12-year-old girl from Krugersdorp, Gauteng, during a hunting expedition has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the man was hunting with the child’s father early on Friday morning at Franshoek Farm, near Ficksburg in the Free State.

It is alleged he accidentally discharged a firearm. The bullet struck the girl. She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment but was declared dead on arrival at about 9am on Friday.

“The incident was reported to the police by hospital personnel. A case of murder was registered, and all firearms belonging to the suspect were confiscated for forensic ballistic testing as part of the investigation.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He is appearing in the Ficksburg magistrate’s court today [Monday].”

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