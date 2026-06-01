Deputy sports minister says heads must roll as Bafana visa blunder sparks outrage

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The deputy minister of sport, arts and culture, Peace Mabe, has slammed Safa over the visa bungle.

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Deputy minister of sport, arts and culture Peace Mabe has lashed out at the South African Football Association (Safa) over the visa delays that disrupted Bafana Bafana’s travel plans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

She described the situation as embarrassing and the result of poor administration.

Speaking to media at a Bafana Legends Signing event at Old School Store in Sandton on Sunday, Mabe said the association had failed in its planning responsibilities and should be held accountable.

“I would not be able to tell at the moment as to what really happened but it is really embarrassing and it’s a shame that when young people are expected to be representing the country, they are now being disadvantaged because of administration, poor administration processes of Safa,” said Mabe.

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Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, has slammed the SAFA over the ongoing Bafana Bafana visa delays, saying the association has been “sleeping on the job” amid growing concerns over the team’s travel arrangements to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/XZIsa5OQu1 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) May 31, 2026

The national team was scheduled to depart for Mexico on Sunday but was forced to delay its travel after several members of the squad and technical team did not receive their visas in time.

Safa said most of the visas had been procured and the chartered flight for Mexico would depart on Monday. Bafana meet Mexico in the opening game of the World Cup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.

Mabe said repeated mistakes will continue at Safa unless those responsible are held accountable.

“Sometimes if people are not held accountable, they continue to commit mistakes because they know they did this, then so what? They will be able to be talking back to us,” she said.

She described the situation as a costly and avoidable error.

“We feel that this is a gross mistake that is unforgiveable, because for you to miss a flight as well, there are cost implications.”

Mabe said the delays could also result in financial losses linked to accommodation and other travel arrangements.

“If you book and you don’t occupy the room on the day that you have booked, it means you’re going to lose. You’ll never be refunded. So they should have thought of that,” she said.

The deputy minister questioned why Safa had not planned ahead, arguing that the number of travelling personnel had long been known.

More than anything, it’s a simple issue of planning. They knew that they needed how many? Twenty-six for them to go. They could have applied for the 31 because 26 were going to make it out of 31. — Deputy minister of sport, arts and culture Peace Mabe

“More than anything, it’s a simple issue of planning. They knew that they needed how many? Twenty-six for them to go. They could have applied for the 31 because 26 were going to make it out of 31,” she said.

She criticised the association for relying on outside assistance to resolve the crisis.

“Now we also have good Samaritans who are saying that we will fund. So it shows that they do not have foresight; they cannot think out of the box. That’s all that I can say about them. But heads must roll. We are not happy about what they did,” said Mabe.

Safa said on Monday only four members of the travelling party were still awaiting visas, but expressed confidence the matter would be resolved in time for them to join the rest of the squad.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie on X said that the four individuals still waiting for visas were assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, the team doctor, the head of security and an analyst.

“Safa held an emergency committee meeting on Sunday night where a number of issues around the South African senior men’s national team’s delayed travel plans to Mexico were discussed by the members,” the association said in a statement.

Safa also apologised to South Africans for the administrative blunder that delayed the team’s departure, and thanked the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and the US consulate for helping resolve the matter.

McKenzie also criticised the situation on Sunday, saying Safa was making South Africa “look like fools”.

Bafana Bafana are set to open their World Cup campaign against co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

Head coach Hugo Broos had wanted the team to arrive at least 10 days before the opening match to allow players enough time to adapt to Mexico City’s high-altitude conditions.

The delayed departure means the team is now expected to arrive on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE