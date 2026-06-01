JMPD arrests 161 motorists for drunk driving in one week

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More than 160 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a week-long road safety crackdown in Johannesburg.

The arrests were made between May 25 and 31 by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) during roadblocks and stop-and-search operations in Midrand, Randburg, Soweto, the Johannesburg inner city, Sandton, Lenasia and Orange Farm.

The highest number of arrests was recorded in Johannesburg’s inner city region, where 29 motorists were caught. Soweto followed with 25 arrests, while the Sandton and Alexandra region recorded 18 arrests.

Midrand, Diepsloot and Ivory Park recorded 13 arrests, while another 13 motorists were arrested in the Randburg and Rosebank region.

Roodepoort and surrounding areas recorded the lowest number, with four motorists arrested for driving under the influence.

Additional arrests were made by specialised JMPD units, including the Johannesburg and Soweto tracing units, as well as alcohol evidence centres around the city.

The JMPD said drunk driving remained one of the leading causes of fatal road crashes in the city.

The chief of police, commissioner Patrick Jaca, said driving under the influence is not a mistake; it is a choice that endangers every man, woman and child on the road. “The number of arrests was a reflection of officers’ efforts and a cause of concern.

“The arrest of 161 individuals in a single week is a testament to the vigilance of our officers, but it is also a deeply concerning indicator of the total disregard some motorists have for human life.”

He urged residents and visitors to act responsibly by using e-hailing services or arranging a sober driver if they plan to consume alcohol.

The department said it would intensify its road safety operations in the coming winter months and maintain a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour that threatens the safety of road users in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE