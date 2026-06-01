Life term for Middleburg man who attacked girlfriend after break-up

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The prosecution argued the sentence must reflect the severity of the ongoing crisis with gender-based violence.

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The Middelburg regional court handed down a life sentence plus an additional 11 years in prison to Monti Motela Dibakwane for raping and assaulting his former girlfriend.

The 59-year-old was convicted on Monday of charges including rape, malicious injury to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim had previously ended her relationship with Dibakwane and moved to Witbank to escape him, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Nyuswa said that on December 1 2022 Dibakwane cornered the victim while she was visiting her sister-in-law in Blinkpan.

“An argument escalated into violence when Dibakwane broke down the front door of the property,” Nyuswa said.

“He then beat the victim, dragged her and raped her, leaving her with serious injuries. Police officers responded swiftly to the scene, rescued the victim and immediately took her to a medical facility for treatment. Dibakwane was arrested shortly after.”

During the trial, Dibakwane claimed the sexual encounter was consensual and denied the other charges.

The court rejected his story after the state presented overwhelming evidence, including firsthand accounts from the responding police officer who rescued the victim, testimony from the victim and her sister-in-law and a medical report confirming the victim’s severe injuries.

The state also presented a victim impact statement.

“In it, the victim shared she lives in constant fear and had to relocate once again to rebuild her life in safety,” Nyuswa said.

The prosecution argued the sentence must reflect the severity of the ongoing crisis with gender-based violence.

“The judge agreed, noting the court must send a strong message that domestic and sexual violence will not be tolerated.”

Dibakwane was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, 10 years for malicious injury to property and one year for assault.

TimesLIVE