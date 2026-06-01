New inquest revisits apartheid-era death of activist Matthews Mabelane

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Matthews Mojo Mabelane, one of the eight men who died after being interrogated at John Vorster Square.

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The reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Matthews “Mojo” Mabelane began in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.

The reopening of the inquest follows written authorisation by the minister of justice and constitutional development on January 29 2025 in terms of the Inquests Act.

Mabelane, a 22-year-old anti-apartheid activist, died on February 15 1977 while in detention at the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg during interrogation by members of the apartheid-era Security Branch. At the time of his death, Mabelane had been detained in terms of the Terrorism Act of 1967.

An inquest into his death was initially conducted at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court in May 1977.

The inquest, presided over by magistrate WP Dormehl, found that no person could be held responsible for Mabelane’s death. The finding concluded that he died as a result of multiple injuries sustained after allegedly accidentally falling from a ledge on the 10th floor of the police station.

Deputy director of public prosecutions advocate Lwazi Ngodwana opened the proceedings on Monday by providing background on the case and outlining the state’s position.

The state’s first witness was the investigating officer Mpho Livid Mashilo, attached to the Hawks’ Truth and Reconciliation Commission Task Team.

Mashilo read his statement into the record, detailing the investigations conducted and the documentary records recovered regarding the circumstances that may have led to Mabelane’s death.

Mabelane’s brothers, Stephans, Phillip and Lash Mabelane testified about the profound pain and anguish experienced by the family after the initial inquest finding that no person could be held accountable for their brother’s death.

The inquest proceedings are expected to continue until June 12.

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