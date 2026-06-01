South Africa

Taxi driver 20 times over alcohol limit arrested in KZN

Road safety operation in Ladysmith nets 13 drunk drivers, including SANDF soldier and public sector workers

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Minibus taxis remain a vital yet risky mode of transport for the country’s working class. File photo.
A minibus taxi driver has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for driving while he was 20 times over the alcohol limit. (Ihsaan Haffejee)

Story audio is generated using AI

A taxi driver transporting passengers with alcohol in his blood 20 times over the legal limit was arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate at the weekend.

A SANDF soldier, on duty, was also among the 13 motorists arrested for drunk driving during the road safety operation in Ladysmith.

Others include an Eskom quality surveyor, a nurse, a human resources officer, a teacher, a data capturer and an electrician.

Across the province at the weekend, the transport department said 59 motorists were arrested, bringing the number of drunk driving arrests since the beginning of the operation in August last year to 6,345.

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