‘Cash for relatives’: Free State bursary scandal deepens as SIU traces spending

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The SIU is seeking to recover more than R8.3m in irregular spending in the Free State government's bursary scheme. Picture:

More than R8.3m in irregular expenditure linked to the Free State government’s bursary programme is being pursued for recovery after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) uncovered funding awarded to relatives, foreigners, ineligible officials and even a deceased student.

The investigation into the Free State office of the premier’s bursary scheme revealed widespread maladministration in a programme designed to help needy students access higher education and address scarce skills shortages in the province.

The probe was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa under proclamation 123 of 2023 after referrals from the auditor-general (AGSA), whose 2019 and 2020 reports flagged serious irregularities in the handling of bursary funds.

Presenting the findings, acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho said officials approved bursaries negligently, ignored eligibility criteria, and irregularly extended funding agreements.

Among the findings was an official who allegedly awarded bursaries to relatives without following due process.

The SIU also found that an official received bursary funding for studies that began in 2017 despite failing to submit a qualifying application. In another case, students who failed modules continued receiving financial support, with some bursary agreements unlawfully extended from three years to seven years.

Some recipients were funded for qualifications not included in the province’s 2018/2019 workplace skills plan, while mandatory approval procedures were bypassed before bursaries were granted.

An official who benefited from an international government-funded bursary allegedly continued receiving payments after leaving office.

Investigators also identified contradictions in an agreement between the office of the premier and an international tertiary institution. Though documents showed the institution was expected to fund 65% of a scholarship and the province 35%, the SIU found the office of the premier ultimately contributed 65%.

The irregularities contributed to more than R8.3m in expenditure now targeted for recovery by the SIU.

The investigation further uncovered funding paid on behalf of a deceased student.

According to the SIU, the student received bursary funding from the office of the premier and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). The provincial office paid R34,891.60 to the University of the Free State, which transferred the money into a suspense account after the student’s death. NSFAS also deposited R13,000 into the student’s bank account, which was used by the student’s parents.

The SIU said recovery was not possible because the student died before completing studies, the proclamation did not cover NSFAS matters, and the parents lacked the means to repay the money.

Seven foreigners were also identified as bursary beneficiaries, six of whom reportedly received funding as top achievers.

However, investigators found no approved deviation from bursary policy, which limits funding to South African citizens living in the Free State. The expenditure linked to the foreigners amounted to R576,734.48.

The SIU also found government officials received full-time bursaries during the 2019/2020 financial year despite policy allowing employees to apply only for part-time bursaries.

In addition, some bursary beneficiaries received excessive stipend payments totalling R1.8m. The office of the premier has started reclaiming money from students who studied abroad but failed to meet their bursary obligations.

Poor financial oversight at universities also came under scrutiny. The SIU found officials failed to monitor excess bursary funds kept in university suspense accounts, leaving millions of rand unused.

Investigators tracked and recovered R6.3m from seven universities.

The SIU has also secured 18 acknowledgements of debt totalling R1.9m from individuals who unduly benefited from the bursary scheme. So far, R283,571 has been repaid through instalments.

The fallout has led to 38 disciplinary referrals against implicated officials, including human resources officers, administration clerks, assistant directors, deputy directors and directors for alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act and provincial bursary policy.

Evidence against seven individuals has also been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible prosecution on charges including fraud, theft and money laundering.

“These referrals are not symbolic. They represent the SIU’s unwavering commitment to accountability,” Lekgetho said.

He described the findings as not only administrative failures but “a moral failure, a collapse of civic duty and ethical leadership”.

“Officials turned opportunity into exploitation, and service into self-interest. They violated the trust of the people and the vision of our democracy.”

The SIU’s final report is expected to be submitted to the president in September.

TimesLIVE