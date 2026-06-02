Man arrested after viral video shows him beating a woman

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A 37-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday morning after a video went viral on social media, allegedly showing him assaulting a woman earlier in a village at Lehurutshe, near Zeerust.

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A man has been traced and arrested after a video depicting him repeatedly assaulting a woman in a village near Zeerust went viral on social media.

He has previous cases against him, a preliminary police inquiry shows.

The 37-year-old man was out on parole for a case reported in 2022, in which he was convicted of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Detectives have also linked him to a house robbery case reported in May, as well as a case of contravention of a protection order reported by another woman in April.

Police said they were committed to combating gender-based violence and encouraged community members to report crime at their nearest police station or via Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted via the MySAPS App on smartphones.

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